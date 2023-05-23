Chaos, tear gas in Kitale as boda boda, matatu operators clash

Transport and business was paralysed in Kitale early Tuesday morning after matatu touts at Kitale's main bus park clashed with boda boda operators, causing chaotic scenes on the busy Laini Moja Street.

The chaos started after a rider, who dropped a client at the bus park early morning, was allegedly manhandled by touts and seriously injured following a disagreement between the two sides.

Running battles ensued between police and the operators and touts as the factions engaged in a fierce battle that started at 6am.

Police were forced to use teargas canisters to disperse the rowdy factions, causing chaos and disrupting traffic flow within the town.

All matatu operators were forced to withdraw their vehicles fearing that they would be destroyed in the ensuing melee.

Business around the bus park was completely paralysed, with traders staying away. Khetias Supermarket which opens its doors at 6am remained shut.

Passengers heading to different destinations were left stranded for the better part of the early morning as transport remained paralysed.

Matatu operators plying the Western and Nairobi routes were seen parked outside the Central Business District after the bus park turned into a battlefield.