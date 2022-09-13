8 suspects linked to motorcycle theft syndicate arrested

Police in Trans Nzoia have arrested eight suspects in connection with a motorcycle theft syndicate.

Lydia Chumo, 35, the wife of the main suspect, who is still at large, was among those seized.

The suspects are believed to be part of a wider network of criminals targeting boda boda riders and stealing their motorcycles.

Endebess OCPD Salesio Muriithi said the eight were arrested following a tip-off from the public.

"Their arrest led our officers to the discovery of motorbike units which were modified using parts taken from stolen motorcycles," he said.

Number plates from stolen motorcycles displayed at Endebess police station in Endebess constituency, Trans Nzoia County on September 12, 2022. Police arrested eight suspects linked to a motorcycle theft syndicate in the county. Photo credit: Gerald Bwisa | Nation Media Group

The main suspect, who is on the run, poses as a scrap metal dealer at the Kiminini market, trading under the business name Lidama Scrap Metal Garage.

"The wife of the main suspect and an assistant by the name Richard Wafula, aged 25 years, were arrested on Saturday at the said garage," he explained.

Eight motorcycles, two motorcycle engines and 20 fuel tanks were recovered from the scene.

In an operation carried out by Endebess police with officials from Watu Credit Company officials in Khalwenge village, six suspects were arrested and six motorcycles, 49 number plates and 30 fuel tanks recovered.

Mr Muriithi said the motorcycle theft syndicate appears to be growing in the region.

The thieves mainly target the popular TVS and Boxer motorcycle brands, which sell quickly in the black market.

"We have enough information that will lead us to the arrest of the main suspect, who appears to be elusive and well connected. His network of criminals extends to a neighbouring county, where he is in constant communication with other robbers," Mr Muriithi explained.

Displaying the stolen items before the media at the Endebess Police Station on Monday afternoon, he appealed to the public with information about the thieves to report to the nearest police station.