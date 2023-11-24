Top KCPE twins wish to join Mangu High School 

Twin brothers from Trans Nzoia County, who excelled in this year's Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examinations are hopeful of joining Mangu High School despite their different career aspirations.

The two brothers Bruce Charles Mulama who sat the exam in St Anne's Academy, Kiminini, and Henry Lichuma, who sat for the exam at Presbyterian School in Embakasi, scored 421 marks and 384 marks respectively.

Bruce emerged the top performer in Trans Nzoia County, while Henry was among the top performers in his school.

Bruce, who dreams of becoming a neurosurgeon, said he was overjoyed with his performance.

"I never wasted my time in class. I followed advice from my teachers and dedicated my time to books. I am excited this has borne fruit. Although I was confident of I would perform well, I never expected to emerge top in Trans Nzoia County. I thank God, my teachers, and my parents for the victory," he said.

His results, he said, have given him hope of joining Mangu High School, which was his first choice.

"I believe I'm on the right track to achieve my dream of becoming a doctor. I am determined to work hard in high school to enable me to pursue my dream career," he said.

Henry, on the other hand, who wants to follow in his father's footsteps to become an electrical engineer.

Henry said admires his father's profession and wants to follow in his footsteps and become an engineer.

"We shared the same focus to pass the exams, although my brother attained a higher score. It is an encouragement to my dream," he said.

The twins' father Leonard Mulama, who is an electrical engineer at Kenya Airports Authority, said he is satisfied with the performance of his two sons.

“I am very happy and you know sometimes when twins are not together they are always affected. But my boys have made me proud despite attending different schools,” he said.

Bruce's impressive result was wildly celebrated by his family and at his former school in Kiminini.