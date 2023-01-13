Zachary Ogongo report to be used to resolve Meru, Tharaka-Nithi border dispute

The late Zachary Ogongo-led commission report will be used to resolve the border dispute between Meru and Tharaka-Nithi counties.

Speaking during a security meeting in Ntoroni location, Tharaka North Sub- County, Tharaka Nithi County Commissioner Nobert Komora and his Meru County counterpart Fred Dunga said the government has plans to permanently end the frequent land disputes in the region.

They said the government also plans to conduct land adjudication in the region in order to issue title deeds and stressed that nobody will be dispossessed of their land.

While insisting on the need for peaceful coexistence between residents of the two counties, the administrators warned that the government will investigate and take legal action against key individuals who incite violence.

“Government will use the late Zachary Ogongo led commission report to end land disputes along the border of our two counties,” said Mr Komora.

The security meeting was held following an arrow attack on one person while working on his land last month.

Mr Dunga said the administration of the two counties will unite in protecting the security and rights of every individual regardless of where they came from and that the border issue was not a government priority but land title deeds.

He said they will ensure peace prevails in Njoguni and Gatithini where clashes are witnessed frequently over land disputes.

Other areas along the border that experience land disputes include Turima, Karoco, Miomponi and Tunyai among others.

The Ogongo team conducted investigations in 2007 and recommended the formation of a joint adjudication team drawn from the two regions, especially the old and informed people.

It also said that those displaced in Kindani, Kiamugumo and other areas following the 1997 clashes were to be relocated.

The report is also said to have set a clear boundary between the two counties using the 1954 colonial government map.

Land disputes have hindered development along the border due to uncertainty over land ownership.

A few years ago, the government banned establishment of development projects along the disputed border by either of the counties until the government determined the administrative border to avoid fights.