Kabonokia adherents who quit school so as not to wear masks arrested

Three students belonging to the Kabonokia sect in Tharaka Nithi have been arrested for dropping out school claiming their faith does not allow them to wear face masks.

By  Alex Njeru

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Three students who chose to drop out of secondary school instead of wearing masks — a Covid-19 prevention measure — claiming it contravenes their religious beliefs, have been arrested.

The three were arrested at their homes in Ibote, Tharaka Nithi County.

Two Form two students at Turima Hill Secondary School and a Form Three learner at Kajiampau Secondary School, followers of the Kabonokia sect, were arrested together with their parents and taken to Marimanti Police Station.

Ibote Assistant Chief Mauki Mutegi said they will be charged in court.

Went into hiding

The administrator said the girls dropped out of school immediately after learning resumed, and when they realised that they were being sought, they went into hiding only to resurface recently.

“The girls told teachers that they could not wear face masks because it’s sinful and that the illness (Covid-19) targets sinners,” said Mr Mauki.

The administrator maintained that no school child will be allowed to remain at home.

Adherents of the Kabonokia religious sect are usually compelled by the government to take their children to school. They argue that the “earthly education” contradicts their faith and is of no use.

The faithful also do not seek medical treatment in hospitals and do not acquire national identity cards. They also do not participate in national exercises such as elections and census.

