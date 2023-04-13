Mukuuni High School in Tharaka Nithi closed after disease outbreak

Mukuuni Boys’ High School in Chuka sub-county, Tharaka Nithi County, has been closed following an outbreak of a disease with cholera-like symptoms.

Tharaka Nithi County Director of Education Bridget Wambua said before the closing of the school yesterday, more than 40 students had been taken to Chuka County Referral Hospital and Chuka Nursing Home with stomachache, diarrhoea and vomiting.

She said three of them were admitted to Chuka Nursing Home in Chuka town.

“More than 40 boys were affected and taken to hospitals, three were admitted but one was released yesterday and the other two are also responding well to medication,” said Ms Wambua.

She further said students started complaining of loose stomachs and vomiting last week and the number kept increasing.

Took samples

Ms Wambua said public health officers visited the school and took samples of water and food for testing but they were yet to give results.

She, however, said the school management suspects the disease could be the result of water contamination due to frequent pipe breakages by road builders.

However, students who have talked to the media said they started complaining of stomach problems after feasting on a school cow slaughtered by the management.

However, the school principal denied the claims and told Ms Wambua that they had bought the meat from an external supplier.

What creates more confusion is the fact that no teacher or support staff has been affected, according to the school principal.

The water is also consumed by several other neighbouring schools and villagers and there has been no report of similar stomach complications among them.

The extra-county school has 950 students, and according to Ms Wambua, they will report back to school on May 9t after the holiday.