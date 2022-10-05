Boost for Kathwana town as Governor Njuki to complete county offices

Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki has indicated that he plans to complete the stalled Sh400 million county executive office building and the Sh360 million assembly chambers and office block.

This is expected to boost activities at the deserted county headquarters in Kathwana.

County workers now operating from Chuka, some 30km away, will relocate to Kathwana, thus boosting the economy of the municipality that has been only a ceremonial seat of power for the last 10 years.

Work on the buildings started in 2015 in the tenure of the first governor, Samuel Ragwa. Completing them will also end the embarrassment and discomfort of the executive and assembly workers who operate from semi-permanent iron-sheet chambers and offices.

Speaking in Kathwana on Tuesday, Governor Njuki, who is serving his second term, said the Sh400 million five-storey executive building will be completed and occupied in the next five months.

The building was initially funded by the county, but the national government took over after the Senate set aside funds for building offices for devolved governments that did not have them.

But construction has dragged on for years due to delayed disbursements from the National Treasury and procurement hurdles.

“The new executive office building will be ready for occupation soon, creating more office space and increasing vibrancy in Kathwana municipality,” Governor Njuki said.

A Sh360 Tharaka Nithi County Assembly building that has stalled at the foundation since 2015. Governor Muthomi Njuki has promised to complete it soon. Photo credit: Alex Njeru I Nation Media Group

The procurement stalemate that stalled the Sh360 million county assembly building at the foundation had been resolved and work will resume shortly, he added.

But he said MCAs will conduct their legislative business temporarily in a newly constructed social hall, though staff offices will remain in Chuka until the building is completed.

In an earlier interview with Nation.Africa, Governor Njuki hinted that the building would be redesigned to reduce its size.

But a few MCAs have expressed reservations about the decision to use the social hall as temporary chambers, arguing that this could discourage officials from completing the assembly building.

The MCAs, who did not want to be named as their stance is not an official one, said they will oppose the proposal and continue working from the iron-sheet chambers.

Governor Njuki also promised to fast-track the completion of the official residences of the deputy governor and the Speaker in Kathwana.

“I completed the governor’s residence and my focus is now on that of the deputy governor and Speaker so that we can all reside in government premises as required by law,” he said.

Members of Tharaka Nithi County Assembly during a photo session outside the iron-sheet made chambers at Kathwana after the last sitting on June 8, 2022. Photo credit: Alex Njeru I Nation Media Group

Kathwana residents are also optimistic that even the county commissioner and national government senior officials who now operate from Chuka will relocate to the county headquarters.

Mr James Kimathi expressed confidence that with Prof Kithure Kindiki as Interior Cabinet Secretary, the officers will move to Kathwana soon.

“We urge the Parliament to confirm the appointment of Prof Kindiki once the names are tabled so that he can build offices and residences for his officers at Kathwana,” Mr Kimathi said.

In 2012, leaders from the three Tharaka Nithi constituencies of Chuka/Igambang’ombe, Tharaka and Maara met and unanimously agreed on Kathwana as the county’s centre of power because of its central location and the existence of enough space for expansion, among other factors.

Because there were no county buildings, the first governor worked temporarily from the nearby Chiakariga campus of the Kenya Water Institute before he built an office.