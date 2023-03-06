Governor Njuki steps into his county office for first time since 2020

Tharaka-Nithi Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki yesterday, for the first time since September 2020, stepped into the office at the county headquarters Kathwana.

The county boss was barred from accessing the office by the anti-corruption court after he was charged with a Sh34.9 million corruption case together with 20 others.

Speaking during a county prayer and leaders’ reconciliation meeting held outside the office, Mr Njuki said he was happy to get back to the office “after a long time”.

"I want to thank God for enabling me to step into this office again. There is a time I did not enter here for about 16 months and anytime I was around Kathwana I was warned against stepping here," said Mr Njuki.

He praised the county residents for their confidence in his performance, ignoring the corruption charges and re-electing him. He also thanked religious leaders for relentlessly praying for him.

However, the governor did not state clearly whether the court had lifted the ban on him stepping into the office and the Nation.Africa could not immediately establish the status of the matter in court.

Immediately after arriving at the headquarters in the company of other top county leaders and the clergy, they entered the office and moved from one room to the other praying and sprinkling ‘anointing oil’. However, journalists were kept away, with only the county photographer allowed to take photos.

Contacted for a comment on the case, the county attorney, Mr David Mbaya, said he had no mandate to comment on the matter.

Mr Njuki has been working from a satellite office in Chuka town about 30 kilometres away and sometimes at his official residence in Kajuki.

The clerics prayed for the elected leaders and went on to ‘anoint’ Njuki and his wife, Margaret Muthoni, by pouring oil on their heads.

Resume office

Mr Njuki’s deputy, Mr Wilson Nyaga, Tharaka Nithi Senator Gataya Mwenda and Maara MP Kareke Mbiuki said it was a great reprieve for Mr Njuki to resume office.

Mr Mbiuki accused former President Uhuru Kenyatta of using government institutions to punish politicians who did not support his preferred presidential candidate, Mr Raila Odinga, of the Azimio la Umoja Coalition.

“I am happy to see Governor Njuki back in the office after several months. The former government targeted people who supported President William Ruto,” said Mr Mbiuki.

Mr Gataya said Mr Njuki is a ‘great’ performer and expressed confidence that now that he is back in the office, he will achieve more.

Former Governor Samuel Ragwa, and politicians; Geoffrey Rukunja, Muthomi Micheni, and Dr Mutegi Kabisani also praised Mr Njuki’s development record and stated that even though they lost in the last elections, they were ready to support the governor to deliver his development agenda.

Tharaka MP Gitonga Murugara avoided commenting on the court matter but praised the governor for achieving a lot despite the challenges and promised to support him achieve his agenda.

County Assembly Speaker John Mbabu said the assembly will also continue supporting Mr Njuki’s agenda as it played its oversight role.

County Commissioner Nobert Komora said the national government will work in collaboration with the devolved unit to ensure development since the two levels of government serve the same Kenyans only that they have shared responsibilities.

Mr Njuki said Kenyans, and especially farmers, were hard-working but get discouraged when their produce does not fetch a good market.

He said to end the agony, President Ruto had allocated each of the 47 counties Sh100 million for the establishment of a Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

He said counties are also supposed to inject Sh100 million to add up to Sh200 million and source for 100 acres of land for the establishment of the SEZ.

He said the money will be used to establish value addition factories for the commonly produced agricultural products.

“With value addition on our agricultural produce, we will be able to find better international markets,” he said.