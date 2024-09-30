Taxi driver narrates how he trailed and found van belonging to missing cab driver Victoria Muloki
By Mercy Koskei
Police looking into the disappearance of Mombasa-based taxi driver Victoria Mumbua Muloki, 35, have found her vehicle and arrested a man found driving it.
The suspect, Edwin Ngetich Kipkemoi, was intercepted on Sunday at Pipeline Junction along the Nakuru-Nairobi highway while driving a white Nissan Serena, registration number KDQ 182F.
Nation.Africa met Joseph Mburu, a taxi driver based in Nakuru, who was instrumental in locating Mr Ngetich.
He recounted how he spotted the vehicle after noticing its details in a taxi drivers’ WhatsApp group.
“I was driving a client to town from the Mzee wa Nyama area when I saw the vehicle and asked my passenger to confirm the number plates with what had been circulated online. They matched," he explained.
Mr Mburu says he followed the vehicle from a distance, all while staying in communication with the police.
Mr Ngetich, who was driving the missing woman's car, attempted to evade detection by avoiding highways and taking off-road routes, while also driving at a slow speed to buy time.
“We followed him from a distance, he could try escaping but the routes he was taking were dead-end. All that time we were in communication with officers. At one point he entered a petrol station and opened the bonnet but he was just buying time. He then again went to a car wash and claimed that he had been sent by a person he identified as Philip...that’s where he was arrested,” he recalled.