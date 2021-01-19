One dead in community clashes as tensions flare in Tana River

One person has been reported dead in clashes that erupted on Monday between two communities in Tana North Sub-county in Tana River County.

Hassan Mulisho succumbed to injuries allegedly caused by a bullet shot at him during the conflict. He was buried late on Monday evening at Madogo Muslim cemetery.

Tension continued to intensify in parts of Konoramada, Madogo town and Garsoda villages where several houses have reportedly been burnt, according to Bura OCPD Patrick Mwangangi.

"Things were a bit tense, but we have arrested the situation and are currently on high alert," he said, adding that the cause for the violence was yet to be determined.

Security forces have been dispatched to the area.

Many livestock have been reported missing from a Garsoda manyatta, with sources on the ground revealing that more than 10 have been injured.

Schools around the affected areas have since been closed, with parents now moving their children away from the centre of the conflict.

Tana River County Commissioner Mbogai Rioba said the situation is under control, with more security agencies having been dispatched for reinforcement after locals proved hostile for the few GSU officers who were manning the situation earlier.

The Coast Regional Commissioner is expected to tour the area in an effort meant to restore normality.