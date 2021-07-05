Three jailed 16 years each for poaching of 187 dikdiks

Kaviha Charo, Katana Unda and Bugo Suluhu at a Voi court on July 5, 2021, when they were each sentenced to 16 years in prison for poaching.

  • The court in Voi, Taita Taveta County, also ordered the three to pay a fine of Sh2.2 million each.

A Voi court has sentenced three people found guilty of poaching 187 dikdiks in Tsavo East National Park to 16 years in prison each.

