Taita Taveta County where amateurs care for critical patients

Patients in critical condition in Taita Taveta County are being transferred by paramedics who lack the necessary skills and training to handle emergencies, a letter seen by the Nation reveals.

In the letter to Health executive Gifton Mkaya, county accident and emergency response coordinator Synnette Ogola expresses alarm over the lack of qualifications and skills among some of the 13 officers employed on a three-year contract in 2021 as paramedics.

The letter raises concerns about the safety and well-being of patients who need referral services in the county's health facilities.

It indicates that two of the officers have only attained high school education and some have basic first aid training; only one meets the basic requirement of training for emergency medical technicians (EMTs).

Further, Mr Ogola said that the contracts of the officers are due to expire this month and recommends that the county should employ qualified EMTs.

“The purpose of this letter is to bring to your attention the date of expiry of the contracts ... and subsequently advise that in future we should employ emergency medical technicians to improve referral services and also to ensure patient safety,” the letter reads.

Mr Ogola also recommends that Mr Mkaya transfers some of the officers accused of taking money from clients.

The Nation established that the county has seven ambulances, some lacking crucial equipment.

When contacted for comment, Mr Mkaya said the county public service board was the employer.