Police seize Sh7 million illegal ethanol at Taveta border post

Taveta-Holili One-Stop Border Post where a truck containing 30,000 liters of illegal ethanol is being detained. Police have launched a manhunt for the driver and owner of the contraband consignment which was seized at Mwakitau area along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway

Photo credit: Lucy Mkanyika I Nation Media Group.

By  Lucy Mkanyika

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Kenyan security agencies have seized a consignment of 30,000 litres of ethanol at Mwaktau area in Taita Taveta County.

