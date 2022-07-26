Going gets tough for governor candidates as campaigns hit home stretch

As campaigns reach fever pitch, governor candidates in Taita Taveta County are hard-pressed to assure residents that they will deal with the challenges facing them.

To woo voters, some of the candidates have promised to prioritise changes in the critical sectors of water, health, education and agriculture.

Locals face perennial water shortages, poor health services, with hospitals lacking drugs and sending patients to buy medicine from private pharmacies, lack of a market for their agricultural produce and dwindling education standards.

Some parents have also complained about school fees charged by Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) centres, saying it was a heavy burden on them.

The latest opinion poll from Infotrak Research Kenya shows that independent candidate Andrew Mwadime, who is also the Mwatate MP, leads in the governor’s race at 24 per cent with incumbent Granton Samboja at 21 per cent.

Former Governor John Mruttu and former senator Dan Mwazo came third and fourth with a popularity rating of 11 per cent and seven per cent respectively.

The crowded race has narrowed down to a tight contest between the incumbent, who is vying under Jubilee, and Mr Mwadime.

As elections draw closer, Mr Mwadime and Mr Samboja are now consolidating their strongholds ahead of the August 9 polls.

Mr Samboja has been crisscrossing the county in a bid to maintain his political hold by meeting residents in villages.

On the other hand, Mr Mwadime is now concentrating on meeting larger crowds, especially in towns where he had not held his campaigns.

Addressing Voi residents, he and his running mate Christine Kilalo said they would fix the cited challenges if elected.

Ms Kilalo said their government will ensure that health workers are paid on time.

"Our health facilities are in a mess. The medics are facing a hard time while trying to give services to residents because there are no drugs and non-pharmaceutical commodities. We will change all this," she said.

For his part, Mr Mwadime said he will stop overreliance on funds from the national government by ensuring that the county’s own resources are exploited for development.

"We cannot be relying on funds from the National Treasury and expect to see a difference. If we want to change the situation in the county, then we need to explore our minerals the way I did at Mkuki and many young people are benefiting," he said.

He promised to ensure that the government implements the Sh35 billion Mzima Two water project to end water shortages in the county.

The project was delayed due to funding hitches.

"We will push the national government to start this project because it will end the problems we are facing," he said.

Though the county is regarded as the Coast region's bread basket, he lamented, farmers are incurring huge losses due to a lack of support from the government.

He said he will revive stalled county development projects and ensure those initiated by the national administration benefit locals, including the Voi Gemstone Centre that has remained idle even after it was completed.

"The centre should be opened because it will help artisanal and small-scale gemstone miners," he said.

He also asked residents to maintain peace and avoid being used by politicians to cause violence and spread hatred among communities in the county.

"When a politician gives you handouts, take it but you know who to vote for. Don't vote for someone because they gave you some little money," he told them.

Meanwhile, Mr Samboja has been holding more than three campaign rallies daily at the grassroots.

He has opened ECDE classrooms, social halls and water projects in a bid to woo residents to elect him for a second term.

"Leadership comes from God, so I don't have time to spread hatred. I'm asking you to give me a second chance so that we can continue with development projects," he said when he addressed residents in Ghazi village, Voi.

Mr Samboja blamed his impeachment by the county assembly in 2019, the Covid-19 pandemic and delayed funds from the Treasury for delayed implementation of projects.

Others seeking to unseat Governor Samboja include Patience Nyange (Narc), Stephen Mwakesi (PEP), Prof Agnes Mwang'ombe (ANC), Faustine Mghendi (TSP) and Godino Mwasaru (independent).