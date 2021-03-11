Construction of Oloitokitok-Njukini-Taveta Road in limbo, five years on

Gullies at Ologira area in Kajiado county along the Oloitokitok-Njukini-Taveta road on this photo taken on January 19, 2021. The road has been neglected for decades causing untold suffering to motorists plying the route. 

Photo credit: Lucy Mkanyika I Nation Media Group

By  Lucy Mkanyika

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Nearly five years since the government announced plans to upgrade the Oloitokitok-Njukini-Taveta Road, the project is yet to kick off.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Four students test positive for Covid in Nyeri school

  2. Western Kenya hit by earth tremor

  3. Construction of Oloitokitok-Njukini-Taveta Road in limbo, five years on

  4. Wild fire burns houses in Turkana village

  5. PRIME From MCA to street food vendor

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.