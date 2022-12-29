Conservationist walks to change resident's perspective on elephants

Taita Taveta residents have for many years been hostile to wildlife due to frequent invasions and the risks they pose to them.

Due to the proximity of settlements to Tsavo National Park and over 30 conservancies, wildlife, especially elephants, leave the sanctuaries and create an unsafe environment for locals.

In return, residents resent the destruction the animals cause and accuse the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) of failing to confine them to their protected areas.

To shift the attitude of residents, Mr Jim Nyamu of Elephant Neighbour Centre has started a campaign to create awareness among residents of Taita Taveta and Kwale counties about the importance of conserving the elephant.

The conservationist has kicked off a 300km Tsavo East-Shimba Hills ecosystem Lungalunga elephant walk to urge locals to coexist peacefully with wildlife.

He will cover Taita Taveta and Kwale counties, regions that have reported frequent cases of human-wildlife conflict in Kenya.

"The walk aims at sensitising residents on why they should conserve, protect and appreciate the wildlife. We know they are destructive but we should learn to live with them," he said.

Human-wildlife conflict

Speaking in Voi, Mr Nyamu said Sh200 million released by the government to compensate victims of human-wildlife conflict will help make residents appreciate the wildlife.

This year’s walk is the 16th in his efforts to eradicate human-wildlife conflicts and encouraging locals to help protect wild animals.

"We should partner with government agencies like the KWS to see how we can take part in the conservation of wildlife. They cannot do this alone," he said.

In his 19-day walk with other stakeholders, they will interact with residents of Maungu, Taru, Kinango, Shimba Hills and Diani and Lungalunga, which lies on the Kenya-Tanzania border.

Mr Nyamu said elephants have been greatly affected by the drought, with more than 110 dying in the Tsavo Conservation Area.

Because Tsavo is at the core of conservation in Kenya, it should be protected.

"Tsavo hosts a huge number of elephants but statistics show that the numbers have declined due to climate change, poaching and human activities," he said.

Speaking at the start of the walk, Voi Deputy County Commissioner Daniel Ndutu urged residents to embrace wildlife conservation.