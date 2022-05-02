Artisanal miners receive licence in push to opening gemstone facility

Leaders and miners in Taita Taveta have urged the government to commission the Sh60 million Voi Gemstone Centre that has lain idle for over four years.

Led by Deputy Governor Majala Mlaghui, Mwatate MP Andrew Mwadime, artisanal miners and stakeholders in the industry, they want the Ministry of Petroleum and Mining to explain why the crucial facility has not been activated.

They lamented that artisanal and small-scale gemstone miners have been selling their stones at low prices when the facility could have addressed the challenge.

In March this year, Mr Mwadime asked in Parliament what steps the ministry was taking to activate the centre so as to benefit the miners.

"I am a miner and I know that this centre will help local miners to add value to their minerals and change their lives and the economy of this county. We don't know why they are delaying its [opening]," he said.

On the other hand, DG Mlaghui said the multimillion-shilling facility has been lying idle since it was completed in 2018.

The project is among President Uhuru Kenyatta's campaign pledges to residents during the 2017 election campaigns.

"We are requesting President Kenyatta himself to see this facility opened up to see miners not only from this county benefit but also from other regions. We have been waiting for the ministry to give the go-ahead for this centre to be opened but that is not forthcoming and we don't know why it is still not in use," she said.

She said the gemstone industry has a big potential to generate revenue for the government and improve the lives of miners and the community.

Last year, when he visited the centre, Petroleum and Mining Principal Secretary Andrew Kamau assured locals that the facility would open immediately.

Some of the services that were expected to kick off immediately were the sealing of gemstones for export to prevent local dealers from travelling to Nairobi for the services. The services are yet to start.

Ms Mlaghui said an open-air market will be established in Voi where small and low-value gemstones will be displayed for sale.

Herman Mole, a miner in Maungu who is also the chairperson of the Dawida Tuweta Artisanal Miners Association, said the gemstone project has become a white elephant despite the government spending millions of shillings to build and equip it.

"We artisanal miners face so many challenges in terms of lack of equipment and poor prices for our stones. This facility would have addressed some of these challenges," he said.

William Kibwanga, another miner, asked the government to explain why it had taken so long to open the centre for use.

"This is now a waste of public funds. We want to know where the problem is," he said.

Stakeholders in the industry also raised concerns over delays in opening the centre.

Mr Michael Mwadime, who has been supporting mining groups with equipment, said the government needs to support artisanal miners.

"It is so unfortunate that despite the government investing heavily in this project, three years down the line the centre is still not helping the miners," he said.

Mr Mwadime, who has vast experience in mining, having worked with mining equipment firm Atlas Copco Kenya for over 15 years, said the miners need financial and equipment support.

"We need leaders who can push on behalf of residents. We cannot afford to have such facilities lying idle and miners suffering," he said.

Taita Taveta is among counties with the richest deposits of gemstones in Kenya but residents lack a market for their stones.

The ministry has equipped the facility with cutting and faceting machines to enhance the value of precious stones.

The centre will provide a wide range of services including stone cutting, polishing, banking, laboratory and buying. The ministry has also posted workers at the centre.

Due to the lack of a market, miners sell their unprocessed minerals to brokers in Mwatate and Voi sub-counties.

In response to calls to open the centre, manager Edward Omito said it would start operating soon and that more equipment will be brought to the centre.

"I know you are tired of the long wait but there are various issues that need to be addressed. What is remaining is just two per cent," he said.

The centre has five booths that have been taken up by mining associations from Taita Taveta and Kwale counties.

To address the lack of a market, the Dawida Tuweta and Taita Taveta artisanal miners associations received their dealer’s licences from the ministry to enable them to sell their gemstones directly to the market.

Many miners depend on intermediaries to sell their stones, thereby getting a raw deal in their venture.

Africa Social Financing Centre managing partner Davis Tayo said under their Biashara Kwa Wote programme, they have supported miners to establish the Tsavorite Market and Auction Centre, to help local small-scale and artisanal miners access local and international marketing directly.

"I urge the miners to use the dealer's licence to sell their gemstones to buyers. From now henceforth they should not sell their stones to brokers," he said.

David Zowe, the chairperson of the Taita Taveta Artisanal Miners Association, said the facility will enable artisanal and small-scale miners to access international markets.