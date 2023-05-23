Just resign, ODM now throws Siaya DG Oduol under the bus

Orange Democratic Movement Secretary for Political Affairs Opiyo Wandayi has called on Siaya Deputy Governor William Oduol to tender his resignation following political wrangles between him and Governor James Orengo.

In a press statement sent to media houses, Mr Wandayi, who is also the Minority Leader in the National Assembly, said it was untenable for Mr Oduol to continue as deputy governor.

"In view of the foregoing and without prejudice, I find the continued stay of Mr Oduol in the position of deputy governor under James Orengo totally untenable.

Official capacity

Accordingly, it is my advice, both in my official capacity under Article 43 (1)(b) of the ODM constitution and as a bona fide voter in Siaya, that Mr Oduol should tender his resignation without further delay," said Mr Wandayi.

The Ugunja MP also noted that the eroded relationship between the two leaders is deeply affecting the mandate they were elected to fulfil.

"After careful analysis of the prevailing circumstances in Siaya County, uninterrupted quality service delivery to the people of Siaya is not guaranteed unless something drastic is done about the apparently toxic relationship between Mr Orengo and Mr Oduol," said Mr Wandayi.

Mr Wandayi, who had hitherto remained silent on the political tussle in Siaya involving the two executives, said the report submitted by the Siaya County Assembly's General Oversight Committee was balanced and unbiased.

"A careful reading of the report and its recommendations leaves one with no option but to agree with the county assembly. Allegations of corruption must be backed by solid evidence. It is common law that the burden of proof rests on the one who makes the allegation," he noted.

Impeachment

Mr Wandayi's call for Mr Oduol's resignation comes just hours after Mr Gordon Onguru, East Asembo MCA, moved a motion seeking to impeach Mr Oduol on allegations of abuse of office, gross misconduct and breach of the Constitution.

He tabled the motion shortly after the Siaya County Assembly adopted a report dismissing corruption allegations levelled against the executive by the DG.

"The motion meets the threshold and we will proceed with it no earlier than the 29th because the DG has abused his office and we will also charge him with gross misconduct and breach of the Constitution," Mr Onguru said.

Mr Onguru said the specific charges would be outlined in the main motion when it is tabled.

He accused Mr Oduol of overstepping his mandate and failing to be the governor's chief of staff and instead resorting to playing politics.

"We know he has ambition to be governor, but he cannot pick a fight now to blackmail his boss to fulfil his 2027 ambition," Mr Onguru said.