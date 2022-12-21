Forget about Nyanza it is Baba’s bedroom, Raila allies tell Ruto

Allies of opposition leader Raila Odinga have launched a scathing attack against a group of politicians from Nyanza region who are calling on the Luo community to embrace President William Ruto’s administration.

Siaya Governor James Orengo and National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi have described the distribution of relief food to hunger stricken families in the region as a ploy to hoodwink the community to support the government.

Mr Orengo and Mr Wandayi have singled out politicians from Nyanza who have been accompanying Information, Communication and Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo during his tours in the region to distribute relief food for harsh criticsm, including former MPs Martin Ogindo (Rangwe), Nicholas Gumbo (Rarieda), Edick Anyanga (Nyatike) and former Kisumu senator Fred Outa.

Others are former governors Evans Kidero (Nairobi) and Jack Ranguma (Kisumu). Ugenya MP Evans David Ochieng, who defected from Mr Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Partty to Dr Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance, and his Suba South counterpart Caroli Omondi have supported Mr Owalo in his tours of Nyanza region.

Mr Wandayi said: “There is no power vacuum in Nyanza as long as Mr Odinga is still alive. If you think you have what it takes to lead then you are free to form your own party. In Nyanza we have one party which is ODM and that is where all of us belong.”

The Ugunja MP, who spoke at the Ugunja Catholic Church last Sunday, added: “We are not chicken to be cheated with a tin of rice and beans. All that we need in Nyanza is empowerment not handouts.”

He challenged the government to distribute free seeds and subsidised fertiliser to farmers to improve food production.

“Our land is fertile; we have sufficient rains. All that we need is for the national government to partner with the county and make the farm inputs available to farmers and we shall have plenty to eat and to sell,” said Mr Wandayi.

Mr Orengo said the Constitution demands that the county government and the national government must work together to deliver to Kenyans.

“It is not a favour, but a constitutional requirement, that we have to work together with the national government. It doesn’t matter who has formed the government. We have to be in constant communication and work for the people who gave us the opportunity to serve them,” said Mr Orengo at a burial ceremony in Alego Usonga. Mr Owalo has made six trips to Siaya County to distribute relief food.

“The first project that President William Ruto commissioned is that of an institution meant to train the youths on the best ways of fishing.”

“This will be followed by a fish processing factory which will offer employment as well as boost the income of fishermen in the region,” said Mr Owalo while addressing residents in Ugunja.

Mr Owalo, who comes from Rarieda constituency, is working with politicians who are keen to wrest Nyanza region’s politics from Mr Odinga’s grasp.