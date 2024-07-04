DCI launches manhunt for goons caught on video attacking armed officer in Bondo

Police in Bondo Sub-county have launched a manhunt for suspects who attacked and injured a police officer in the town before stealing his gun during last Tuesday's anti-government protests in the town.

The vicious attack, which was captured on video by one of the attackers, has so far drawn mixed reactions from netizens, with the majority condemning the attackers.

According to a police incident report recorded at Bondo Police Station, during the demonstrations that rocked the town for most of the day, five protesters cornered an anti-riot police officer, overpowered him and beat him up before running away with his firearm.

The officer was part of a contingent of law enforcement officers sent to the town to help their counterparts in the area beef up security.

Reinforcement duty

"About five people hiding behind a stall attacked an officer, Police Constable Joseph Tioko of Sigomere Police Station, Unguja Sub-county, who had reported for reinforcement duty, and robbed him of his riot gun (tear gas launcher) before he was quickly rescued. He sustained serious head injuries and was rushed to Haven Hospital in a critical condition," the report said.

Constable Tioko was rescued from the hands of his attackers by his colleagues who responded quickly.

"The anti-riot party pursued the suspects who fled towards Migingo market and arrested one Sostene Mvune aged 21 years and recovered the stolen firearm. His accomplices are still at large and are being sought," the statement added.

According to police, goons were allegedly deployed in Bondo to attack the police station.

"The protests in Bondo started around 1200 hours and escalated until 2130 hours. The ferry gangs and local protesters attacked the station with crude weapons, and slings and stoned the buildings continuously for most of the day," the report said.