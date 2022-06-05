Blow to UDA as IEBC revokes party's Siaya candidate

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party has suffered a setback after its candidate for the Siaya governorship seat Ms Millicent Oduor had her candidature revoked by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Ms Oduor had been cleared by the by IEBC to contest the position before the decision was reversed after it was established that her running mate, Ms Gorrety Atieno had not resigned as an employee of the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

In a communication, Siaya County returning officer Ms Catherine Bulinda said:"The rules are clear that for a person who wishes to venture into elective politics, he/she has to resign from public service. The running mate to Ms Oduor did not resign as the law requires."

Ms Oduor was the only female candidate in the race that has attracted three other male contestants – ODM’s Senator James Orengo, Mr Nicholas Gumbo (UDM) and Mr William Ochieng (independent).

Mr Gumbo has been cleared by the IEBC to contest the governorship seat.

Mr Orengo and Mr Ochieng will present themselves before the electoral body on Monday to be cleared to contest the position.

Ms Bulinda said Ms Oduor’s running mate had presented documents for verification by the IEBC but after further scrutiny it was discovered that she was still an employee of the TSC.

“When I called the running mate and asked whether she had actually resigned, she admitted that she was still the employee of the TSC,” said Ms Bulinda.

Ms Atieno was among the 241 people whose names were presented to the IEBC by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

“The DCI is actually looking for her, I advised her to do the necessary and present herself,” Ms Bulinda said.

She directed Ms Oduor to travel to Nairobi and present her case before the IEBC tribunal so that she can be advised on the next step course of action.

“The case can only be handled by the Commission’s tribunal in Nairobi and we have advised her to proceed to Nairobi and establish whether she can be allowed to choose another running mate,” said Ms Bulinda.

Ms Oduor had promised to traverse Siaya County to popularise the Deputy President William Ruto as the UDA presidential candidate in the August 9 General Election.

“We need a complete overhaul in leadership of this country, the low income earners and the small scale enterprises will be the great winners when UDA forms the government after August polls,” Ms Oduor had said.

Despite the cancellation of Ms Oduor’s candidature, Siaya gubernatorial race is viewed as a two horse race between Gumbo and Mr Orengo – the Senate minority leader.