A trip to the river turns tragic as Form One student drowns

A Form One student drowned in River Nzoia while trying to swim last evening.

Nancy Akinyi, a student at Siginga Secondary School who was in the company of other students, was admitted to the school just a week ago.

Sifuyo East sub-location Assistant Chief Edward Okoth said the students had gone to do their laundry in the river.

“She completed washing her clothes and decided to swim while waiting for others. Unfortunately, she drowned,” said the administrator.

Attempts by the other students to save her were futile.

“According to the other students, she jumped into the water and sank, then she came back to the surface, then for a second time she went down and came to the surface gasping for breath.

When she sank for the third time and they never saw her again prompting them to shout for help,” he reported.

News of her demise set Bonde village, Ugenya in mourning, with residents demanding answers from the school.

Divers

Villagers who arrived at the scene alerted the administration and quickly formed a search team composed of local divers.

“The local divers began the search for the missing girl immediately and in less than 20 minutes, the body was retrieved from the water,” said Mr Okoth.

Mr Samuel Ouma, a resident of Sifuyo, said the declined level of water in River Nzoia is dangerous and the public should be informed.

“River Nzoia may appear harmless due to the prevailing drought but the public must avoid the river at all costs because they can easily drown. In the past, we witnessed people losing lives when trying to cross the river on foot,” said Mr Ouma, a businessman in Sifuyo.

He added, “Water levels may decline; however, the river is still deep. The sand harvesting in River Nzoia has also deepened several parts that may appear shallow. Moving forward, we should focus on training people on basic safety measures to people to minimise such incidents.”

The body of the girl was taken to Ukwala mortuary.

[email protected]