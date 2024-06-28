106-year-old Siaya man to be buried in grave he dug himself

Death is inevitable, they say, and many people would rather avoid any discussion touching on it, let alone planning for it.

However, one William Okello Aliwa, who was 102 years old at the peak of Covid-19 in 2020, presided over the digging of his grave right next to that of his wife.

Mzee Okello, now deceased, had his final resting place prepared in a plot of land he had donated to the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) and had it blessed by the church's clergy in 2020.

When he breathed his last on the morning of Sunday, June 16, 2024, at the age of 106, Mzee Okello, nicknamed 'Tukutendereza', a popular hymn in ACK circles, had planned his last moments on earth down to the last detail.

Tukutendereza had instructed that in the event of his death, he should be buried before 3pm on the third Thursday after his death.

The deceased's grandson, Reverend Martin Okello, also revealed in an interview with the Nation that Mzee Okello had left behind a list of names of people to speak at his burial ceremony.

"He also wanted his burial to be conducted by Bishop David Kodia," Reverend Martin revealed.

The deceased's grandson said the old man decided to prepare his grave in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Although the government had issued an order that the elderly should stay away from public places, including the church, Mzee Okello could hear none of it.

The reverend said his grandfather went ahead to show the faithful that he had lived his life and was now ready for anything.

Members of the Anglican Church of Kenya bless the grave dug by William Okello Aliwa (in black suit) in 2020. Okello died on June 16, 2024. Photo credit: Pool

"He demonstrated this when he supervised the digging of his own grave just to prove to those around him that he was not afraid of death," Reverend Martin said.

The centenarian told the congregation that he had decided to prepare his funeral in advance so as not to overburden his family, relatives and friends when his last hour came.

The deceased had also arranged for the ceramic tiles to be used to add an aesthetic touch to his grave, but the church administration stopped him.

"Instead, the seven boxes of tiles were kept in the church with the promise to use them when the time was right.

"He also wanted to buy a coffin but the church stopped him because we were really scared," said Reverend Martin.

A day before he died, on his hospital bed, he left his last message that he should be buried on the third Thursday after his death.

Reverend Martin also revealed that two months before his grandfather's death, the old man asked the church to pray for him, saying he felt his last moments on earth were drawing near.

He left clear instructions on which songs should be sung as his body was lowered into the grave, before announcing that he would be gone before dawn the next day.

News of the old man's elaborate funeral arrangements had attracted the attention of many of the church's faithful, the grandson said.

William Okello (left) and Bishop David Kodia of the Anglican Church of Kenya at a past event. Photo credit: Pool

"He also invited members of his extended family and shared words of wisdom with them, as well as dividing his plots of land," the reverend said, adding, "Throughout this period, we remained positive, but due to his advanced age, we all knew that he had lived his life to the fullest."

He described the old man as a loving, kind-hearted and generous person who supported the education of children from vulnerable and needy backgrounds.

The late William Okello in a picture taken while he was receiving treatment at a hospital in Siaya County. Photo credit: Pool

Mzee Okello also fought in the Second World War between 1939 and 1945. He later went into business and won government tenders to supply various goods.

"Apart from donating his land for the church, the old man also participated in fundraising and donated tiles to be used in the construction of the altar," said Bishop David Kodia.

Bishop Kodia, who will preside over the centenarian's funeral, assured that all his wishes will be respected.

He said the deceased will be buried at his home in Sakwa, Bondo sub-County before 3pm on July 4.