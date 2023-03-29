Siaya Water Minister Caroline Onyango impeached after 6 months in office

Siaya County Executive for Water and Sanitation Caroline Onyango has been impeached on grounds of gross violation of the Constitution of Kenya, gross misconduct, and abuse of office less than six months after assuming the office.

Ms Onyango, who lost to Siaya Woman Representative Dr Christine Ombaka in the Orange Democratic Movement party nominations, becomes the first member of Governor James Orengo’s cabinet to be impeached.

“The County Assembly of Siaya, guided by the provisions of Section 40 of the County Government Act, 2012, read together with the standing order 73 of the County Assembly of Siaya Standing Orders, considered the report of the Select Committee investigating grounds for removal from office of the CEC Member for the Department of Water, Sanitation, Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources Dr Julie Caroline Phoebe Adhiambo Akinyi Onyango, and unanimously resolve that the CEC Member be dismissed from office,” read the impeachment notice.

The impeachment of Dr Onyango who comes from Alego Usonga comes at a time when the relationship between Governor Orengo and his Deputy Mr William Oduol from Alego Usonga is frosty.

Earlier, Mr Oduol claimed that some people within the county administration were keen to ensure officers from Alego Usonga were sacked.

The findings of the select committee that was tabled before the assembly by East Yimbo MCA Francis Otiato revealed that the embattled member of the cabinet failed to honour the summons to appear before the committee.

“After summoning the CEC Member to appear before the committee to give her side of the story, she failed to show up. The committee further a got report from the County Secretary that she took leave to appear before the county assembly, this shows the level of disregard she gave the assembly which is an autonomous arm of the county government,” said Mr Otiato while tabling the report.

The CEC Member was accused of assaulting a woman who was allegedly found to have illegally connected water from the Siaya Bondo Water and Sanitation Company main pipe in Bondo.

“The best that Dr Onyango would have done is arrest the suspect, let her be arraigned in court and answer to the charges,” said Mr Otiato.

He went on, “The victim of assault also appeared before the committee and narrated what she went through in the hands of the CEC Member who was in the company of other youths. The mandate of any civil servant, according to the public service code of conduct, is to offer services and not assault.”

Dr Onyango is also accused of intimidating junior staff in her department.

While supporting the impeachment motion, West Sakwa MCA Tabu Osewe accused Dr Onyango of arrogance and disrespect.

Asembo East MCA Gordon Onguru, supported the motion saying assaulting a member of the public by a civil servant is a gross violation of the office.

In her rebuttal, Dr Onyango, through her lawyer Mr Oduol Aluoch, said that the allegations had no clear particulars of violations of the Constitution.

“We question why the alleged assault against a female member of the public turned out to be an investigation into the conduct of the CEC Member. The CEC Member implores on the assembly to exercise the principle of fair hearing,” said Mr Aluoch.