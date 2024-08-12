Sh12bn projects stalled, unused in 10 counties

Projects worth at least Sh12billion in about 10 counties have stalled, fallen behind schedule or been left idle after completion, denying residents value for their money, a new report by Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu shows.

The projects include the construction of health centres, roads, early childhood education (ECDE) classrooms, residences of governors and their deputies, and stadiums.

The affected counties, according to the report for the financial year ended June 30, 2023, are Nairobi, Kiambu, Baringo, Nakuru, Turkana, West Pokot, Tana River, Kitui, Nyamira and Trans Nzoia.

Reasons for the sorry state include non-payment, use of contractors without the necessary capacity and tender wars.

Nairobi leads the pack with projects worth Sh1.36billion,followed by Kiambu with projects worth Sh1.23 billion.

In Nairobi, most of the stalled projects are hospitals.

“Review of construction projects undertaken by the County Executive of Nairobi City revealed projects costing Sh1.36 billion in respect of construction of various hospitals had stalled,” the report states. It reveals that one contractor was engaged to construct three health facilities at a sum of Sh869million but all the projects stalled.

The projects included the construction and equipping of Pumwani Lucky Summer Dispensary, Pumwani Majengo Health Centre and Gumba/Mabatini Dispensary.

“Physical inspection of these projects carried out on September 28 and 29, 2023 revealed they were not complete and labelled, the perimeter wall was not done for Pumwani Majengo Health Centre, and the Lucky Summer Dispensary had barely started and the building is dilapidated,” states the report.

Despite the failure to complete the projects, the same contractor was awarded another contract for construction works at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital phase II at a contract sum of Sh344,100,000.The project had also stalled after payment of Sh165,099,105.

Projects worth more than Sh1.23 billion have either stalled or missed their completion dates in Kiambu. Among the projects is the construction of a four-storey hospital block at Bibirioni Level 4 Hospital for Sh285.99 million.

Others are the construction of a three-storey medical ward block at Tigoni Sub-County Hospital at a cost of Sh160.74 million and at Lari Sub-County Hospital for Sh191.80 million. Also stalled are a four-storey Type II medical ward at Wangige Health Centre for Sh220.28 million and Ruiru Level 4 Hospital Central Commodity Stores for Sh41.97 million.

“The audit revealed that the contractor had not been on site since March 2023 and no reason was given as to why he had abandoned the site,” the report states of the Wangige Health Centre.