Seven overseas job scam suspects arrested in Eldoret City

Seven suspects linked to rising overseas job scams in Eldoret have been arrested.

The suspects were arrested following a joint crackdown by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and other government security agencies.

They were seized in various business premise offices in Eldoret city in a major crackdown by uniformed and plain clothed police officers.

Uasin Gishu County Police Commander Benjamin Mwanthi said the arrest followed a tip off from members of the public on the suspicious activities of recruitment agencies.

Millions of shillings

The detectives were shocked to learn that scores of unsuspecting job seekers were still lining up at some offices of rogue agents with a promise of foreign employment.

Shockingly, the officers disclosed that some of the job seekers have parted with millions of shillings, unaware that a majority of the recruitment agencies are not registered with the National Employment Authority to operate their businesses in the country.

According to Mwanthi, most of the recruitment agencies that have been flagged down are operating without valid permits even after he warned them to shut down their business failure to which they come for them.

“We have launched a serious man-hunt for more than 10 suspects who evaded arrest during the crackdown exercise and it’s just a matter of time before we catch up with them,” said Mr Mwanthi.

The operation comes in the wake of increased frustration and despair from hundreds of job seekers duped by the recruitment agencies that have flooded Eldoret town.

Two weeks ago, more than 400 youths fell victim to a scheme in which they duped into parting Sh300,000 each to a rogue recumbent agency operating in the outskirts of Eldoret.

The company identified as Novice Global had promised the unsuspecting youths, majority of them diploma and degree graduates, that it would secure job opportunities abroad.

The mastermind of the company, Gilbert Siongok who is at large is said to have convinced his clients that he has immense influence in Canada and would secure jobs for them.

Tears of regret

Joshua Lagat, one of the victims, recounted with tears rolling down his cheek, how Mr Songok asked them if they were ready to part with cash so that he could help them with the process of securing jobs abroad and flying out.

He added: "We agreed and I decided to pay about Sh350,000 which was to cater for everything, including travel, but regrettably, three months down the line, my trip has not materialised.”

Vivian Jerop, another victim, says that she lost money in the scheme after paying Sh600,000 for her two siblings adding that even after reporting the matter to the police, no action has been taken against the culprit.

For Simon Cheruiyot, he stated that his family parted with Sh700,000 that were paid for him and his brother to secure greener pastures abroad.

This comes amid another case where the County Government of Uasin Gishu is under scrutiny in relation to a multi-billion shillings botched education scholarship programme.