Nomadic chief: Taking government services closer to roaming herders

On a scorching afternoon in the Samburu village of Lomirok, Chief William Nabei sits in the shade of acacia trees, surrounded by local pastoralists.

A small pile of documents rests at his feet, while he holds a well-worn notebook filled with notes and data.

Local elders sit on traditional stools called 'ekicholong', while women with babies sit cross-legged on the ground, listening intently.

Nabei, the Assistant Chief of Muruakiring Sub-Location, is more than 60 kilometres from his office in Marti, bringing government services closer to his people.

Dressed in a khaki uniform, he works wherever his nomadic community needs him.

"I have an office in Marti area but most locals move in search of pasture and water. So, I follow them to ensure they feel the government’s presence and get services," he explains.

The administrator’s mobile office is vital for the local nomadic families, who would otherwise miss out on government services.

With a calm demeanour and a deep understanding of the community, Nabei recognises that many locals have previously missed out on essential registrations, including cash transfers and civil documentation, due to their nomadic lifestyle.

"Registration is a big problem," he says. "There are state programmes that need data, like cash transfers for the elderly and vulnerable families. Most people were being left out because they were constantly moving. I decided to migrate with them so they aren’t left to deal with the crisis alone."

Nation.Africa caught up with the roving administrator who operates without a fixed base.

Whether it's resolving disputes or ensuring access to essential government services, Mr Nabei is one of those administrators who is always on the move to meet his people wherever they are.

After collecting the necessary data and documents, he says, he returns to Marti for further processing.

When the documents are ready, he takes them back to the pastoralists. Without his efforts, there would be no other way for his people to access these services.

In addition to registration, he also helps with birth certificates, ID cards and resolving local disputes.

For the nomadic herders who roam in search of pasture and water, these services are often out of reach due to the harsh terrain and lack of infrastructure in the region.

Currently, Chief Nabei serves around 2,000 pastoralists in Lomirok.

"It’s our lifestyle to move with the seasons. Soon, we’ll move back to Muruakiring and Marti. We are pastoralists. This way of life is not a crime. These people deserve the same government services as those in towns,” he said.

The local people appreciate their chief's efforts because they no longer have to travel long distances or miss out on government programmes.

Jane Ewoi, 31, recalls waiting years for birth certificates for her children. "The recent drought forced us to move to interior places. But we are grateful that our chief is making sure we get services."

Selly Ebenyo says the chief's initiative in the remote area of Lomirok has been a lifeline for local people.

"I have been waiting for years to get a national identity card despite being 23 years old," she says. “It is very difficult to get these services. Now, the chief comes to us, and takes our details and in a few months, everything is settled."

Beyond the individual benefits, local elders say it has strengthened community ties by allowing locals to be more directly involved in governance and decision-making.

The elders acknowledge the initiative as an important step in bridging the gap between rural communities and government services.

A proposed law would allow chiefs and their assistants to be transferred within their respective counties to improve service delivery.

The Chiefs' (Amendment) Bill, 2024, sponsored by Nakuru West MP Samuel Arama, seeks to make provision for the transfer of local administrators within their respective counties.

Mr Arama argued that some chiefs and assistants spend their entire careers in one area, which can hinder service delivery due to monotony and lack of motivation, and he believes that allowing transfers could improve motivation and service delivery.

"They (chiefs and their assistants) work in one area of jurisdiction for many years, some 30, 40 or more until they retire and sometimes this impacts negatively on service delivery. It is monotonous and tedious doing the same thing in the same place for all those years. But if they are transferred, that will motivate them and improve service delivery," the lawmaker said.

The committee wanted to know the applicability of the proposed legislation, given that, according to them, chiefs are recruited in their respective areas for institutional memory because they can relate to the locals and communicate easily in their mother tongue.

In response, Mr Arama noted that as a pilot programme, the transfer of administrators should begin in urban areas that are cosmopolitan before being implemented in other areas.

While challenges such as insecurity and difficult terrain remain in Samburu County, Chief Nabei remains determined to help his people.