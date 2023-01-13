Ruto's blue-eyed men in Rift Valley

With his wave having sent the Moi-era politicians to oblivion in his Rift Valley bastion, President William Ruto has elevated young Turks in the region to take charge of his affairs.

In a move which political pundits interpreted as a strategy to hold firm grip on the region, the Head of State has intentionally given leadership responsibilities to young leaders starting with Transport and Infrastructure Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen who remains his political point-man, who is seen as the link between the area and State House.

With his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta having been accused of abandoning his Mount Kenya region leading to a spirited rebellion championed by the now Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and MPs like Kimani Ichungwah and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro among others.

President Ruto is not taking chances with his Rift Valley home turf as he depends leaders like Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot who is being assisted by Belgut MP Nelson Koech, who is also the chairman of Committee on Defense, Intelligence and Foreign Relations, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, CS Murkomen, Baringo Woman Representative Florence Jematiah among others to give him briefs regularly on what the residents want.

Some of these leaders called shots when President Ruto was making Cabinet Secretary and Principal Secretary appointments hence influencing slots which were for Rift Valley region by dictating who should be given which slot.

The team is also recruiting some of the first term lawmakers like Aldai MP Marianne Kitany, Nandi Hills MP Bernard Kitur and Marakwet West Timothy Toroitich among others to be President Ruto's eye on the ground in the region.

For Senator Cheruiyot, now he is the link between residents and leaders of Rift Valley and President Ruto since the head of state has to work for the entire country.

“As leaders of Rift Valley, we will not claim everything in the government. We are giving other regions an opportunity to feel part of the government but when we get something small for our people, we bring it home,” said the Senate Majority Leader while in Nandi recently.

Senator Cheruiyot is being assisted in the region by Mr Koech, the duo is primarily in charge of the South Rift while in the North Rift there is Mr Sudi, among others.

In the ongoing lobbying for various plum positions in government, the Nation has established that some of these young leaders more so in United Democratic Alliance (UDA) wield a lot of power since the President relies on them to pick individuals for certain positions.

Another person being relied on is Tinderet MP Julius Melly who also serves as the chairperson of Rift Valley Parliamentary Caucus, this emerged during the consultative meetings the Head of State has had with Rift Valley leaders at Eldoret State Lodge, where he said in case of any issue, they channel it through the leadership or Caucus.

President Ruto asked leaders not to attack him in public when disgruntled on how he handles the development of the region.

“President said he does not want anyone to attack him in public and in case we have any issue, we should channel it through the leadership or Caucus,” said one of the MPs.

The Eldoret State Lodge meeting on December 26 and 27, 2022 came at a time when leaders from the region were murmuring that since August General Election, the Head of State has never met them and discussed with them the development agenda for the region.

Recently, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula urged Rift Valley residents to be patient with President Ruto in case he does not tour the region.

“Reaching to the President will be a challenge because he is needed in Turkana, Migori and even where he did not get votes, he is needed there so as to unite our country. You are lucky that you have some leaders who when you see them, it is like you have seen the president,” said Mr Wetang’ula.

Prof Masibo Lumala of Moi University argues that the head of state is promoting young politicians as a way of winning unquestionable loyalty.



“You want to work with people who will feel like you are mentoring them for the future and also more importantly, they can owe you allegiance without many questions. They will feel grateful because they have been given opportunity,” he said.