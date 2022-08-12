ODM bags two governor seats in Mudavadi's backyard

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has bagged two governor seats in western Kenya, which has four counties, with the election in Kakamega postponed to a later date. IEBC, while announcing the postponement, said wrong images of candidates and details had been printed on the ballot papers.

And following the August 9, 2022 elections, ODM won in Busia and Vihiga counties while Ford Kenya has kept the Bungoma governor’s seat.

In Busia, Dr Paul Otuoma will be the governor, taking over from Mr Sospeter Ojaamong, who has served the maximum two terms. Dr Otuoma, a former Cabinet minister, garnered 164,478 votes to defeat ANC’s John Bunyasi who had 92,144 votes. In Vihiga, the Orange party candidate, who is the incumbent governor, Dr Wilber Ottichillo, easily retained his seat in the backyard of ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi.

Dr Ottichillo garnered 82,313 votes against the 42,432 votes garnered by the first Vihiga governor Moses Akaranga of the Progressive Party of Kenya (PPK). Mr Mudavadi’s ANC candidate Alfred Agoi came a distant fourth with 26,088 votes. UDP’s George Khaniri was third with 28,496 votes.

Wetang’ula retains Bungoma seat

In Bungoma County, Moses Wetang’ula’s Ford Kenya ensured the governor’s seat remained with the party as outgoing Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka reclaimed the seat he lost in 2017. He defeated the incumbent governor Wycliffe Wangamati.

Mr Lusaka received 244,298 votes against Mr Wangamati’s 137,378. The incumbent governor has since conceded defeat.

“The people of Bungoma have spoken and we respect that decision. This is therefore to congratulate Hon Kenneth Lusaka on his election as the governor of Bungoma. To the governor-elect, I wish you well in your new term in office. Now that politics is over, it is my prayer that you will adopt whatever you find worthy in what was my agenda for the great people of Bungoma,” said Mr Wangamati in his concession statement.

One Senate seat each

In the Senate races, ODM, UDA, Ford Kenya and the National Reconstruction Alliance (NRA) got a seat each. Mr Wetang’ula of Ford Kenya retained his Bungoma seat by walloping his rivals. He got 286,146 votes while his closest challenger, Charles Ngome, could only manage a paltry 9,242 votes.

The interests of the people of Busia County will now be represented in the senate by activist Okiya Omtatah, known for his vociferous litigation of matters of public interest. He ran on the NRA ticket and garnered 171,681 votes which were almost three times the 59,276 that his closest challenger, Hillary Itela, received.

ODM won the Vihiga County Senate seat, again compounding Mr Mudavadi’s misery. Godfrey Osotsi garnered 62,798 against James Babira of PPK who got 25,406 votes. ANC’s Kennedy Butiko emerged third with 24,666 votes.

Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA won in the Kakamega Senate race after Dr Boni Khalwale reclaimed the seat he lost in 2017. Dr Khalwale received 249,003 votes against the 195,192 garnered by Dr Brian Lishenga Makamu of ODM.

Woman representatives

In the woman representative races in the four counties, ODM won in two counties of Kakamega and Busia, ANC won in Vihiga County while Ford Kenya retained the seat in Bungoma.

In Kakamega, ODM’s Elsie Muhanda Bushile, with 300,426 votes defeated Shoyonga Naomi Masitsa of DAP-K who got 67,351 votes. In Busia County, Catherine Omanyo with 129,710 votes will represent the people’s interests in the National Assembly. Her closest challenger, Susan Mang'eni, got 48,197 votes.

In Bungoma County, Ford Kenya’s Catherine Wambilianga easily retained her seat by getting 140,716 votes from the electorate. In Vihiga County, incumbent Beatrice Adagala of ANC faced a tough challenge from UDP’s Violet Bagada. Ms Adagala prevailed with 52,507 votes against Ms Bagada’s 40,508.