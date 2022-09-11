Stop defecting to Kenya Kwanza, PCEA Moderator Thigu Mutahi tells opposition leaders

The Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) Moderator Thigu Mutahi has called on leaders in the opposition to stop defecting to Kenya Kwanza.

Reverend Mutahi also asked those in opposition to remain steadfast in their role of putting the government in check. He urged those defecting from their political parties to join the Kenya Kwanza coalition to not allow their interests to supersede the interests of the masses they were elected to serve.

He said that democratic governments cannot function well without the opposition.

“Those in opposition must not rush to be in government because we need them to keep the government in check. It is neither sinful nor criminal to be in the opposition but it is sinful to be in government to serve one’s personal interest and needs,” said Reverend Mutahi.

He called on President-elect William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua to foster cohesion among all people in the political divide to move the country forward.

Speaking during a church service in Ngangarithi in Nyeri County, Rev Mutahi said the people were eager to see the duo deliver on the promises they made to Kenyans during their campaigns.

He said there is a need for Kenyans to embrace each other regardless of their political affiliations. He urged those that won elective posts to stop mocking the losers.

“Many people lost elections … please be kind to them,” he noted.

He urged the incoming government not to fancy political fanfare and get to work immediately.

“Time for elections is over. People now want to see your work and how you deliver on the promises you made during campaigns. There is the high cost of living to fix and a shrinking economy to uplift,” he said.

Nyeri Diocese Archbishop Anthony Muheria asked the August 9 poll losers to join hands with those who won in developing the country.

He urged those who won elections to extend an olive branch to the losers.

“Be humble as you serve Kenyans. Keep in mind that you have been given an opportunity to lead Kenyans and not steal,” he said.