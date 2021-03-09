Nyeri tycoon facing murder charges quarantined over Covid concerns

Nyeri businessman Stephen Wang'ondu, who is accused of orchestrating his son's murder, has been placed under quarantine at the Nyeri Maximum Security Prison in King'ong'o over Covid-19 concerns.

The suspect failed to appear in court on Tuesday during the bail application hearing in the murder case against him and four other suspects.

He was represented by his lawyer Mahugu Mbarire during the hearing.

The prosecution led by Dancun Ondimu has told the court that prison officials notified them through a letter that the suspect was placed under quarantine on Monday.

It was not immediately clear whether Wang'ondu had tested for the coronavirus.