Nyeri tycoon facing murder charges quarantined over Covid concerns

Nyeri murder case

Stephen Wang'ondu in the dock on February 26, 2021.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group
By  Nicholas Komu

Nyeri businessman Stephen Wang'ondu, who is accused of orchestrating his son's murder, has been placed under quarantine at the Nyeri Maximum Security Prison in King'ong'o over Covid-19 concerns.

