New initiative to improve milk production in Nyeri

Dairy farmers in Nyeri are to benefit from a food production and commercialization training to boost milk production.

The Feed Alliance project which is facilitated by 2SCALE, an agribusiness association and the county government is targeting at least 1, 000 farmers with at least five acres of land interested in improved feed production for their animals and for sale.

Through an initiative to be piloted in the county dubbed Ng’ombe ishibe, pesa iongezeke, the association intends to see farmers improve the quality of milk by improving feeding practices.

“This pilot project is aimed at increasing and accelerating cow feed, fodder and forage production, preservation, utilization and commercialization to increase and stabilize quality milk production,” said Eliud Nkuuja, the inclusive agribusiness advisor.

The initiative comes against a backdrop of inconsistent milk supply with cooperatives, processors and traders who are the main buyers of the produce competing vigorously for the limited supply to meet the growing demand.

“There is need for intensification and commercialization of fodder production which requires availability and affordability of inputs such as quality seeds, pesticides and fodder conservation technologies such as haymaking, silage production and feed budgeting,” he noted.

Private sector

Nkuuja said they will be working with the private sector and farmers’ organizations to enable producers to quickly adopt production and preservation of feeds.

The project also aims at rolling out and improving feeding practices of dairy and beef cattle. It is also meant to create awareness on improved forage production and feeding practices.

“This strategy will help to increase milk production sustainably and lower cost of production,” said Nkuuja.

Under the project, the Feeding Alliance is also seeking to identify 500 service providers to offer support services and advisory support to the farmers as well as support in fodder production and preservation.