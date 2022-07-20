Mwai Kibaki’s shadow looms large in crowded Othaya contest

Othaya MP Gichuki Mugambi, a point man of former President Mwai Kibaki, is facing the latter’s close relative and eight other candidates eyeing the seat in the August 9 polls.

Dr Joseph Kiragu – a nephew of the late President – is vying as an independent against Mr Mugambi, who is defending his seat on a Jubilee Party ticket.

All the 10 candidates are promising to emulate Mr Kibaki’s legacy if they clinch the seat held by Kibaki for 39 years.

Other candidates are Mr Patrick Ngunjiri (Chama Cha Kazi), Mr Wambugu Wainaina (United Democratic Alliance), Mr David Kimengere (Independent), Mr Stephen Gakuna (Ukweli Kwa Wote), Mr Lawrence Muchiri (Independent), Mr Joseph Wahome (Safina), Mr Eric Theuri (Independent) and Mr John Kinyua (Independent)

Majority of farmers in the agriculture-rich constituency focus on tea, coffee, macadamia, avocado, dairy, poultry and fish farming.

Supervised development programmes

After Kibaki clinched the presidency, Mr Mugambi was appointed to chair the Othaya Development Association, where he was tasked to supervise development programmes in the constituency between 2002 and 2013.

Mr Mugambi sought to succeed Kibaki after his retirement in 2013 but was trounced by Ms Mary Wambui of The National Alliance (TNA) party.

In 2017, he contested for the seat via the Jubilee Party and won.

Ms Wambui is not vying for any elective seat this year.

“I remember that early morning when he called and invited me for a meeting in State House. He persuaded me to contest for the Othaya seat. I was hesitant and told him that politics is difficult, but he insisted that I should vie. After a lengthy discussion, Mr Kibaki offered to introduce me to the electorate at the grassroots, a promise that he kept,” Mr Mugambi told Nation.

“Unfortunately, I was branded a State project and my 2013 bid was unsuccessful,” he said.

‘Acting MP’

He said the former President gave him the platform to ‘serve as an acting MP’, an opportunity that propelled him into politics after Kibaki’s exit from power.

“Mr Kibaki was my mentor and I am lucky because he allowed me to serve residents of Othaya as a technocrat while he concentrated on leading the nation. The experience has greatly helped me in smoothly serving my people as an MP. Today, I am able to tap development resources faster from government institutions and amicably,” he said.

The first time MP said he has improved road network and electricity connectivity, Othaya Level Six Hospital (now called Mwai Kibaki Hospital), education and agriculture.

“We are tarmacking 154 kilometres of roads as well as re-tarmacking 120 kilometres more. I have issued Sh42 million bursary to deserving learners and improved infrastructure in schools. Small-scale farming is becoming uneconomical and that is why I have rolled out irrigation projects. We need to diversify agriculture and bring in modern methods of farming so as to realise productive land use,” said Mr Mugambi, an accountant by profession.

Optimistic

He is optimistic that he will emerge victorious in the polls.

“In Othaya, we are doing issue-based politics. We are not electing billboards and parties but leaders who will represent us for the next five years. I am telling my people that they are holding their votes in trust of their country and future generations. We are confident that our people will give us another chance to serve them,” the lawmaker said.

Dr Kiragu, a medical doctor and a lawyer, was pivotal in Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi’s campaigns in 2007 when he was vying for Laikipia West MP seat as well as chairing his gubernatorial campaign committee in 2017.

He also instrumental in ensuring that Ms Mary Wambui clinched the Othaya seat in 2013.

Dr Kiragu, a specialist in obstetrics and gynaecology, recently resigned from Kenyatta National Hospital to plunge into politics.

Critical roles in the background

“In the background, I used to play some critical leadership roles in this constituency when Kibaki was serving as President. I have what it takes to continue with Kibaki’s legacy because I have the urge of managing public affairs just as he did,” Dr Kiragu told Nation.

“I feel that I have something better to offer to the people of Othaya within the available resources. I will put in place a people-driven leadership by establishing the constituency intergovernmental committee. I want to emulate the development agenda of the late President Kibaki,” he added.

If elected, Dr Kiragu seeks to improve the healthcare sector, water supply, education and agriculture, roads and technical training institutions.

“I will put emphasis on restructuring the delivery of services in our healthcare facilities. I feel that Mwai Kibaki Hospital should be autonomous so that it can draw financial resources directly from the National Treasury. I want to fight bureaucracy in procurement of goods and services which affects effective delivery of services to our people,” he said.

Chama Cha Kazi (CCK) candidate Patrick Ngunjiri, a lawyer, is keen to advocate for more reforms in the agricultural sector. He has over the years been on the frontline in championing for the rights of tea and coffee farmers in the region.

CCK is under the Kenya Kwanza Alliance led by Deputy President William Ruto. Mr Ngunjiri recently resigned as group company secretary of Kenya Tea Development Agency to contest for the seat.

Liberating farmers

“As an MP, I will seek to continue liberating farmers from the yoke of oppression due to poor prices. I want to formulate legislation in Parliament that empower our farmers, who are the primary producers in the value chain, so that they earn extra income,” Mr Ngunjiri told Nation.

He has also prioritised improving education, health, roads, sports activities and reducing unemployment.

“I will establish a constituency database in my office so as to identify the youth who are academically qualified but are unemployed. Through that database, I will be able to link them to various categories of employers so as to reduce the level of unemployment,” he said.

Mr Ngunjiri opposes the six-piece voting pattern being spearheaded by a section of top Kenya Kwanza leaders.

“It is a system that brings in leaders who are not qualified to be in office. That is why we are selling an agenda of a mix-and-match system of voting. Othaya people need leaders who are qualified for the job,” he said.

Opposing President Kibaki

Independent candidate David Kimengere is remembered for opposing President Kibaki in 2013 when he fronted Mr Mugambi as his preferred successor for the MP seat.

Mr Kimengere mounted a vigorous campaign against Mr Mugambi. The seat had eight aspirants. Ms Mary Wambui (TNA) won with 16,285 votes. Mr Peter King’ara (GNU) came second with 14,218 votes while Mr Mugambi (Saba Saba Asili) came third with 10,972 votes.

“I urged residents to reject that choice and be free to choose [their leader]. I stood firmly though I received some intimidation,” said the 44-year-old environmental activist.

Mr Kimengere promises to address issues of unemployment and health as well as establish boda boda fund, the elderly fund, talent award fund and Nyumba Kumi fund.