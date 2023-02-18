Sh70m pending bill saga ends tragically for Nyandarua granny

A Nyandarua female contractor and prominent farmer Ms Ann Nyambura Ndugire, 76, popularly known as Cucu is dead.

Ms Ndugire, who died on Friday, became a household name in Nyandarua after she was contracted by Nyandarua County Government to tarmac and install cabro paving blocks in Ol Kalou town, a job she completed, giving the once dusty and weeds-dominated town a new face.

Residents, relatives, friends, and employees of the construction company believe her death is a result of the cumulative stress, pressure, and pains she underwent trying to push and beg for the payments.

The beautification flagship contract funded by the World Bank turned into misery for her and her family after the government failed to pay Sh70 million for the job.

After months of pleading for the payment, Cucu once chained herself outside the governor's office, causing a hue and cry from members of the public who held several demos in her support.

“Her health condition started deteriorating during the time she was fighting for the payments leading to several protests from the residents. She was heavily indebted, she had taken loans to do the jobs. The situation worsened when auctioneers came after her property, she had to sell almost every family asset, she was depressed yet she had successfully implemented the project. She died with many debts including salaries of her employees most of them mothers and youths from Huruma slums in Ol Kalou town,” her son Mr Raphael Ndugire said.

Former Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia with contractor Ann Ndugire during the launch of the Ol Kalou upgrade programme. Photo credit: Waikwa Maina | Nation Media Group

When the going got tough, Ms Ndugire, to save her home from the auctioneer's hammer, resorted to begging from friends and her employees, who at some point managed to raise some money silencing the auctioneers and banks that were after her property.

Audit the job done

Raphael says in refusing to pay his mother’s dues, the county government claimed it needed to audit the job done.

“She moved to courts to compel the county government to clear her dues, but the case did not proceed after her pockets ran dry. She could not afford the lawyers yet more auctioneers and banks were on her neck. All these left my mother a very depressed woman, she was since in and out of the hospital but without proper medical care for lack of money,” the son added.

Her son’s sentiments were echoed by Mr John Githinji, director of Johnmax, a land brokerage company in Nyandarua, who was a close business associate and beneficiary of Cucu’s generosity and mentorship on business.

“She died a very stressed woman, her health conditions started failing after the government failed her, and she was heavily in debt and depressed. Cucu was very caring to the young men and women. She was very generous and supportive to anyone with brilliant business ideas, using her resources and connections to help one achieve their investment goals. She is the one who financially and morally supported me to start my business. She was very trusting,” said Mr Githinji.

He admits that through his company, he helped Cucu dispose of her assets to clear part of the loans she owed the banks and her employees.

“It was very painful to assist someone who assisted me grow in business dispose of her assets, but she was very caring, she also owed some mothers who worked for her who came crying about lack of school fees for their children,” said Mr Githinji.

Giving it a new look

“She is the face behind the Ol Kalou upgrade giving it a new look. Today, you can’t discuss Ol Kalou Town without mentioning her name. Despite her advanced age, Ms Ndugire did a commendable job under a very strenuous situation. We were unhappy with the way things ended. She was very motherly, she resulted to loans to clear her employees' wages as she battled with the county government to clear her dues,” said Mr Kinyua Ritho, a casual worker who worked under Ms Ndugire’s contract.

In his condolence message, Nyandarua Governor Kiarie Badilisha said he was saddened by the death, adding that it came at a time the county was conducting an audit of the pending bills.

“The late Ndugire will be remembered for her industry and resilience in a field dominated by men. Her projects, especially in the upgrading of Ol Kalou will remain a signature of her legacy in Nyandarua. May her soul rest in eternal peace,” said the governor.

He said he had already had successful discussions with Ms Ndugire on the settlement of the outstanding issues after the audit.