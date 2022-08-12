Nyandarua presiding officer who vanished with results arrested

A presiding officer has been arrested in Nyandarua for failing to submit election results from his polling station.

George Chege is said to have refused to surrender the results for the Kianda Primary School polling centre in Ol Kalou. He also did not file the required forms after voting closed.

County Returning Officer Nancy Wanjiku said investigations revealed that 292 voters had cast their ballots but Mr Chege disappeared with the results.

“We got concerned when he failed to show up with the results and without any explanations or communication,” Ms Wanjiku said.

“We followed up the matter, traced him and found out that he had not filled Form 39A [for the woman representative race]. He has been arrested and will be arraigned in court.”

Election officials and police found out from Kiems kits that 292 voters had participated in the elections but there were no records of the voting.