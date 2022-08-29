Governor Badilisha says he will not clear Sh800m pending bills

Contractors in Nyandarua should prepare for harder times ahead as the new government vows not to clear Sh800 million in pending bills, describing them as unrealistic and fabricated.

Governor Badilisha told the Nation that the bills do not reflect work done on the ground, and most of the jobs were corruptly awarded.

“I traversed this county during my campaigns but noticed no ongoing or completed jobs reflective of the said amounts. I have gone through a number of the documents and I can tell you the pending bills are fictitious,” he said.

“I fail to understand why in Nyandarua we have the highest amount of pending bills in the Central Kenya region compared to others like Nyeri and Nakuru where one can see some job was done.”

He said an audit will have to be done before any of the pending bills are cleared, and the quality of the job ascertained, including how the contracts were awarded.

He said his role is to protect public resources and he will not condone corruption. “I must be sure that any amount paid as pending bills is justifiable. We are not going to rely on papers alone, only genuine contractors genuinely awarded the jobs will be paid,” he said.