EACC raids homes of top Nyandarua County officials

Nyandarua County government offices. The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission officials on Monday raided the homes of senior Nyandarua County officials and the county headquarters.

By  Waikwa Maina

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) officials on Monday raided the homes of senior Nyandarua County officials and the county headquarters. The team is investigating graft linked to a branding tender worth over Sh50 million.

