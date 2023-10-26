Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo launches kits for community health workers

Residents of Nyamira are set to benefit from the launch of 1,379 Community Health Promoter Kits.

Governor Amos Nyaribo said the kits will support Community Health Workers (CHWs) in their work and they are now awaiting the arrival of 1,379 tablets as part of the package.

In collaboration with local implementing partner AMREF, the county has established the first Primary Care Network (PCN) in Masaba.

Keroka Sub-County Hospital will serve as the hub, while Gesima, Esani and Magombo Health Centres will serve as sub-hubs, receiving referrals from surrounding facilities and the community unit through Community Health Promoters (CHPs).

"This is a clear demonstration that I need everyone to have access to standard health services. I pledged to intensify our health promotion and prevention initiatives. Today, I stand here to reaffirm that commitment as I launch the community health promoter kits," said Mr Nyaribo.

The county has a structure made up of 1,440 CHPs, 131 Community Health Units (CHUs) and 86 Community Health Assistants/Officers (CHAs/CHOs).

“Our CHPs have undergone extensive training, including technical modules such as integrated community case management, community case management for malaria, hypertension, household air pollution, HIV/AIDS, and TB,” said the governor.

He revealed that his administration is preparing to roll out electronic community health information systems later this year.

This technology, he said, will greatly enhance the county's capacity in health planning and management.

The governor thanked the national government for its critical contribution in complementing the county governments in implementing the universal health coverage programme.

“I'm delighted to share that the County Government of Nyamira has not only recognised the invaluable contribution of our 1,440 CHWs but has also remunerated them at a rate of Sh 2,500 and the National government will contribute an additional 2500,” he noted.

He added, “For us to achieve universal health care, (UHC), the county government in collaboration with the national government renewed contracts for 250 UHC staff. I have also employed over 100 health care workers in order to address the issue of HR which is a key component in UHC.”

Mr Nyaribo reiterated his belief in the basic premise of Primary Health Care (PHC) that every individual, regardless of location, has the right to the highest attainable standard of health.

Primary health care, he said, "is more than a medical enterprise; it's a whole-of-society approach to organising and strengthening our national health systems. It aims to bring essential health services closer to our communities".

He noted that universal health coverage remains a noble goal and will only be achieved when everyone, everywhere has access to the health services they need.

"To make this a reality, we must empower our communities to identify their health priorities and actively participate in finding responsive solutions. Our health sector, along with others, must work in harmony to ensure that all decisions affecting health are addressed in an integrated and comprehensive manner," the Governor said.