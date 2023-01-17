Nyamira: Detectives arrest two senior HR offices over ghost workers

Two senior human resource officials at Nyamira County offices were on Tuesday arrested over employment of ghost workers.

Nyamira South Sub-County Criminal Investigations Officer Paul Makonge said the officials were arrested following investigations, which revealed that they had employed their close family members who continued to draw huge salaries from the devolved unit since June 2021 without reporting for work.

The arrests come hot on the heels of complaints by the Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo, who previously revealed that ghost workers had been fleecing the local government millions of shillings and undermining services to the taxpayers for a number of years.

Following the arrest Mr Makonge said, “the suspects work in the human resources department, where staff files are done and payroll is processed that's why we believe they were involved in enlisting of ghost workers."

Mr Makonge said a third employee, who is a support staff in the same human resource department, is being sought by the police.

“The suspects employed at least two people. One is an engineer while the other is a senior inspector in the Environment and Lands department,” said Mr Makonge.

He further said that the HR officers created fictitious documents from the County Public Service Board to justify the fake employment of the two senior officers.