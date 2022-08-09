Matiang'i warns violators of election laws

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has warned that anyone found committing electoral offences will be dealt with according to the law regardless of their status.

Dr Matiang’i, who cast his vote at Manga Girls PAG High School in Borabu constituency, Nyamira County at 6.30am, said there was no security threat in the country.

"We have not slept. We are reviewing the security situation across the country throughout," said Dr Matiang’i when he addressed journalists after voting.

He added: "The law is very clear, there is nothing we are discussing. If an offence is committed, we apprehend the offenders and the justice system begins. If electoral officials tell us there is an offence committed here, we just act on it."

He was responding to reports about two police officers who were arrested in Trans Mara over rigging claims.

The CS explained that a multi-agency team is overseeing the elections.

"We have a platform where we are filing reports. We have a national command centre in Nairobi and regional command centres and I am getting reports from each one of them. I haven't seen anything unusual," said the CS.

He noted that there had been minor incidents not related to security and they were resolved amicably.

"The process is going well. You can see I have voted, though it is a bit slow because the number of candidates in some seats is big, but it is okay, because it's democracy," said the CS.

He said he was impressed by voter turnout, noting that less than an hour after polling stations opened, queues were already long.

"When we have an exercise of this kind in the country, we don't sleep. I have been on phone calls throughout the night. My colleagues in the security sector have not slept, we have spoken with the Inspector-General of Police several times this morning," he said.

Wajir standoff

He noted that there was a standoff in Wajir but it was an issue related to officers of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and had nothing to do with security.

He said dispatching voting materials had been delayed in some places but the IEBC was given aerial support.

Dr Matiang’i said his ministry was only playing a supportive role in the elections.

Solicitor-General Ken Ogeto, who voted at Kahawa Primary School in Borabu constituency, supported his mother Teresiah Nyaboke to vote.

"I am very happy to have come here to vote and to assist my sickly mother, who was very eager to vote. After several months of gruelling campaigns, now the moment of truth has come and Kenyans now have the opportunity to choose their leaders," said Mr Ogeto.

He added: "They will be able to choose leaders who will guide us through the next five years. Leaders who will be able to rid this country of corruption and spur real development. We need good roads as a country, hospitals, schools and this is the opportunity for Kenyans to choose that government.”

He said voting was smooth and he was happy that there was a large turnout.

"I did not see any hitches and I hope this will be reflected in the whole country where people come and vote quietly without any problems and chaos," he said.

Kisii ODM governor candidate Simba Arati, who voted at Nyakunguru Primary School in his Bobasi constituency at 11.30am, asked residents to come out in large numbers and vote for their preferred leaders.

"Voters have already decided the leaders they want. No matter of bribing or intimidation will deter their resolve to elect leaders of their choice. We only ask them to come out in big numbers and vote," Mr Arati said.