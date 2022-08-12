UDA's Ntutu takes an early lead in Narok governor’s race

A Narok governor candidate allied to Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is leading in a two-horse race in tallied votes for five of six constituencies.

Mr Patrick Ntutu has 135,650 votes, ahead of ODM's Moitalel ole Kenta, who has garnered 113,500 in Narok North, Narok South, Narok West, Emurua Dikirr and Narok East.

Only one constituency, Kilgoris, has not sent its results to the county tallying centre.

In Narok North, Mr Kenta, the incumbent MP, beat Mr Ntutu by 47,217 votes against 19,871.

Fighting back, Mr Ntutu won in Narok South by garnering 34,770 votes against Mr Kenta's 24,450, whereas in Narok East, Mr Kenta walloped Mr Ntutu by garnering 21,361 against Mr Ntutu's 21,424.

In Emurua Dikirr, perceived as a UDA stronghold, Mr Ntutu carried the day by scooping 29,991 votes against his opponent's 5,190.

In Narok West, where Mr Ntutu once served as MP, he also showed his might by trouncing Mr Kenta with 36,737 against the latter’s 17,219.

The determining constituency is Kilgoris, which is perceived to be Mr Kenta's stronghold, where the number of votes garnered by each will determine who succeeds outgoing Governor Samuel Tunai.

IEBC county Returning Officer Sydney Namulundu is expected to declare in the course of the day who becomes the new governor, woman rep and senator.

In the Senate race, incumbent Senator Ledama ole Kina (ODM) is poised to trounce Governor Tunai (UDA), who vied for the seat after finishing two consecutive terms that are allowed under the Constitution.

Mr Ole Kina is leading in the five constituencies that have reported their results with 104,266 against Mr Tunai's 101,585. Other candidates have less than 20,000 votes.

In Emurua Dikirr, Mr Tunai led Mr Ole Kina with 22,907 votes against the latter’s 366, while in Narok East, the senator won with a slim margin, 15,391 against Mr Tunai's 15,004.

In Narok North, a perceived ODM stronghold, Mr Ole Kina stamped his authority by taking off with 39,014 against Mr Tunai’s 15,807.

In Narok South, Mr Tunai sprang back with 27,021 votes against his rival's 24,398.

In a show of political might, Mr Ole Kina bounced back by hitting 25,097 votes against Mr Tunai's 20,846.

The duo's political supremacy now lies with the remaining results from Kilgoris constituency.

In the crowded woman rep contest, an epic battle is raging between UDA's Rebecca Tonkei and Jubilee's Jane Nampaso, with the former leading, while ODM's Lydiah Masikonte trails the duo.