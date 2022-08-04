Two brothers drown while herding goats in Narok

A family in Enaibelbel, Narok North sub-county is mourning after two brothers, aged nine and 13, drowned in the Siyiapei River while herding goats.

Narok North Police Commander Frederick Shiundu said the two met their deaths after one slipped into the river while trying to control the animals and the other tried to save him.

The bodies were discovered by a resident, who then informed the police.

"It was reported that there was a body of an unknown African male juvenile floating on river Siyiapei. Immediately police officers from Enaibelbel police post rushed to the scene and discovered another body," Mr Shiundu said.

The police retrieved the bodies with the help of residents.

"It was further established that both deceased were looking after their goats along the river when one of them slipped off into the river and the other one tried to rescue him and as a result both drowned," he added.

The bodies were taken to the Narok County Referral Hospital mortuary.

The deaths came barely a day after a one-year-old boy drowned in the Ntiapiri river in Narok South sub-county.

Police from the Naroosura Police Station said the toddler was with his two elder brothers, aged two and three.

They were suspected to have been following their mother to a neighbouring village, where she had gone to collect milk.