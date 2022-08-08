Three arrested in Kilgoris with marked ballot papers

Police in Kilgoris are holding three people, among them two police officers, for allegedly ferrying marked ballot papers and other election materials.

In a statement, Narok County Police Commander Kizito Mutoro said the suspects were arrested at 6:30pm after members of the public trailed the car and raised an alarm.

"The police received a distress call from members of the public who said they had intercepted marked ballot papers at a petrol station. Police rushed to the scene where they found a Toyota Sienta carrying election materials under the escort of two police officers," said Mr Mutoro.

He said that suspects had gone to a petrol station in Kilgoris town to refuel their vehicle. He said the suspects are being held at Kilgoris Police Station.

Among the materials found include one voter register for Kilgoris Prison, two election results booklets, 12 packets of presidential ballot papers and four form 35c.

Others are five form 36c, six form 34b, seven form 39b, eight form 35b, nine form 36b, 10 38b, 11 copy of work ticket for hired vehicles (2022).