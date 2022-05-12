New burial date set for Sankok's son as DCI delays second death report

Nominated MP David Sankok’s son, Hillary Memusi Sankok, will be buried on Saturday, May,14, a day after a scheduled second autopsy on his body.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations had directed the family to postpone the burial that was scheduled for Tuesday, May 10, to allow detectives to conduct a forensic examination of the body of the 15-year-old at Umash Funeral Home in Nakuru.

The DCI ordered a second autopsy after it emerged that there were several gaps in the first procedure that was conducted at Longisa Hospital in the absence of a forensic pathologist.

Police have said a report on what exactly transpired on the day Memusi allegedly shot himself dead on May 2 will be out by the end of next week.

The MP's fourth-born child allegedly shot himself dead in his bedroom at their home in Ewuaso Ng'iro with his father's shotgun.

"The burial, which was slated for May 10, will now be done on Saturday, May 14, at home in Ewuaso Ng'iro," funeral committee vice-chairman Julius Kiuiyoni told the Nation.

Meanwhile, Narok DCI boss Mwenda Ethaiba has disclosed that detectives from the DCI headquarters in Nairobi will be combing the crime scene for the last time on Friday, the same day the forensic pathology examination will be conducted.

"We shall be visiting the scene of the incident on Friday with a team from Nairobi and be through with it once and for all," said Mr Ethaiba.

The team will then reconcile their findings and issue a report by the end of next week, he said.

Memusi had earlier refused to return to Kericho High School, where he was supposed to join Form Three, his elder sister told reporters.

Investigators have confiscated Mr Sankok’s shotgun and pistol and taken them for ballistic examinations to establish the exact gun used in the incident.

They have camped at the MP's home for the last one week, recording witness statements from the MP, his wife Hellen, daughter Rosemary and more than 10 workers at Osim Country Lodge that is owned by the outspoken lawmaker.

Leaders, friends and relatives have been trooping to Mr Sankok’s home to condole with the family.