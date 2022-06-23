Maasai Mara University explores more revenue streams

Maasai Mara University is finding innovative strategies to deal with financial challenges by expanding its revenue generation platforms.

To avert disruption of its services, administrators have formed a task force to mobilise resources and generate sufficient income.

The team, comprising members of the university’s top management organ, heads of departments and faculties and external experts, will be spearheaded by head of finance Kinuthia Mwangi.

The team will find ways to utilise available resources innovatively in order to generate sufficient revenue.

Speaking after a two-day training in Nakuru, Mr Mwangi said the task force would help refocus efforts on raising revenues and making the university sustain itself.

He said the team will identify and review several projects and activities that have the potential to generate income.

He explained that the move was prompted by the need for the university to have sustainable revenue to top up funds from the government.

“We have seen how reduced funding has affected most of our public universities and this has prompted us to be proactive in our strategies to ensure we have a sustainable source of funding,” Mr Mwangi said.

Among the proposals the team will explore are environmental conservation, with the university seeking to take a leadership role in protecting the Mau forest water tower, treating sick or injured wild animals and rescuing domestic animals.

The panel will also explore mass production and sale of sanitary towels and running projects in the ICT sector.

Acting Vice-Chancellor Prof Joseph Sharima Chacha said the two-day training was meant to build capacity among members of the team so they can understand the concept and the task ahead.

Prof Sharima stressed the need for public universities to come up with ideas on generating revenues in order to compete with private institutions in the programmes they offer.