Jumbos wreak havoc as they destroy crops in Narok

Farmers in the Mosiro Irrigation Scheme in Narok East sub-county are counting their losses after a marauding herd of elephants invaded their farms and destroyed their crops.

The farmers said the jumbos had crossed from the Amboseli National Reserve in neighbouring Kajiado and destroyed maize, tomato, watermelon and banana crops.

Nicholas Kilong, the chairman of the irrigation scheme, called on the county government to fence the scheme to prevent wild animals from entering.

"We work hard on our farms, but when we are about to harvest, these elephants come in and do the harvesting. We have suffered huge losses," said Mr Kilong.

The farmers complained that the cost of production was high and the elephant invasion had left them destitute.

Ms Jane Kulet, a resident of the area, said the presence of the elephants around her had forced many parents not to send their children to school for fear of being attacked.

"Our children have not been to school for a week because we are afraid of being attacked by elephants," said Ms Kulet.

Area Chief Peter Meikasi said he had reported the incident to KWS officials who were taking action.