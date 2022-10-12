Governor Ntutu balances tribal interests, retains predecessor’s CEC member

Narok Governor Patrick Ntutu has unveiled his new cabinet, retaining only one member of the County Executive Committee from his predecessor's administration.

Mr Ntutu remained true to his word, unveiling an inclusive government as he balanced tribal and clan interests.

Apart from the predominant Maasai community, the Kipsigis, who voted for him overwhelmingly, retained three CEC positions.

Mr Ntutu picked Mr David Muntet, who was previously the Finance executive in Kajiado County.

He also considered gender and nominated three women to the cabinet.

Among the women nominees is Vivian Mpeti (Lands and Housing).

Ms Mpeti was the only one retained from the former governor Samuel Tunai's administration and served in different capacities in the past decade.

Others are Josephine Ng'eno (Public Service Management) and Joyce Keshe (Agriculture).

Mr Ntutu also named Robert Simotwo (Education), who until his appointment was a Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) official.

Mr Simotwo, Johana Rotich (Water) and Ms Ng'eno hail from the populous Kipsigis community.

For the first time in 10 years, the minority Kikuyu community got the first CEC position through, with John Gatua nominated for the Transport and Public Works portfolio.

Mr Gatua vied for the Narok Town ward MCA seat under the Kenya Kwanza-affiliated party The Service Party (TSP) and lost to ODM's Lucas Kudate.

Other nominees include Johnson Sipitiek (Tourism), Linus Nairimo (ICT) and Anthony Namunkuk (Health).

Mr Ntutu has picked current assembly Clerk John Tuya as the acting county secretary after Elizabeth Lolchoki stepped down to pursue personal interests.

The governor also redeployed two former executives – Morgan Siloma and James Kiyiapi, who served in the Health and Environment dockets, respectively – other duties in his government.