4 family members buried alive in Narok landslide
Four members of a family have been buried alive in a landslide following heavy rains in Narok County.
A husband, wife and their two children, a son and a daughter, were buried in the shocking incident, police said.
The incident happened on Monday night at Torokiat village in Ololulunga, Narok South County.
A police report identified the four as Robert Keter, 35, Faith Keter, 24, Brian Kibet, 5, and Cherotich Keter, 3.
Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in Narok County over the past four days, bursting river banks and destroying crops.
Officers from Torokiat police post in the area are leading rescue efforts.