32-year-old mother of two joins Form One

She is the true definition of resilience. Despite dropping out of primary school in Standard Seven 16 years ago after getting pregnant and being married off, she is determined to fulfil her dream of becoming a medical doctor.

This is the story of Frillian Chebet, 32, who is among those joining Form One. Her classmates are half her age, even younger.

Ms Chebet, from Baragorwet village in Narok South sub-county, has joined the local Sogoo Secondary school.

"I went back to primary school two years ago at Baragorwet primary at Standard Seven and managed to score 311 marks out of possible 500 marks," Chebet told the Nation.

Though she did not go to the school of her choice due to financial constraints, she opted to join a day school so that she could take care of her children.

She, however, admits that life has not been easy for her — she has to balance between being a wife, mother and student.

"I have to wake up very early, make breakfast for the family, prepare my children for school, then prepare myself. It's tough," says Chebet.

She is determined to score good grades, join university and pursue her career, and in turn, transform the lives of her family.

The school's principal, Lawrence Odupoi, describes Chebet as a determined learner with a bright future.

"When she reported (to school) she explained her predicament I welcomed her with open arms. She is serious and she might score good grades after four years," says Odupoi.

Narok Woman Rep Rebecca Tonkei was moved by her story and offered her full scholarship for the four years of high school.

"I have heard the story and from today, I will be paying her school fees until she clears her high school," said Tonkei.

The MP says young mothers should not give up their dreams just because they got a baby.