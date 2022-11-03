Tea companies switch to green energy amid high electricity costs

The high cost of tea production has forced tea companies to consider investing in green energy in efforts to minimise frequent interruptions because of power outages.

Tea factories that have adopted green energy can now crush and process green leaves from small-scale tea growers round the clock. Companies that have adopted this energy, which is generated from natural resources, say they have lowered their electricity bills by adopting solar power.

Tea companies have for years protested high electricity costs. They urged President William Ruto’s government to intervene and lower power costs to support local investors so as to boost local economic growth and create jobs in rural areas.

Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) Director Kennedy Tanui said tea growers will support efforts to invest in green energy to cut down production costs.

High power charges prompted tea factories in Nandi and Kericho counties to conduct studies, which resulted in a switch to green energy, said Mbogo Valley General Manager Caleb Matutu.

The company is making impressive use of solar energy, which it introduced in May 2021 after carrying out research on its potential, Mr Matutu said.

Green energy cost savings

One tea factory can save Sh2 million shillings monthly after adopting green energy, which is also considered environmentally friendly for tea farmers and factory workers.

“The tea factory can process 90 tonnes of green tea per day and there is no power outage,” explained Mr Matutu.

“The factory wants to process 60 percent of tea received from small-scale producers using solar energy, while there are plans to also install green energy at the Sangalo tea factory in Nandi North sub-county.”

Some 25 percent of the tea processed in the area is sold locally, he said.

Mbogo Valley, Mr Matutu noted, is working with international organisations to address global and national climate change by reducing the use of fossil fuel and firewood. He added that the world is going green and small-scale tea farmers will benefit.

“The world and the country are moving towards green energy investments and this is going to boost farmers’ earnings directly and indirectly in tea production,” he said.

Talks with experts

Wilson Tuwei, the chairman of Siret Tea Company, said small-scale tea farmers in Nandi are holding talks with experts as they plan to invest in green energy to curb losses from power outages.

He said the company is working with development partners and the Kenyan government to increase tree planting, and due to high fuel costs they plan to install solar panels to process tea without interruption.

“The management of Siret Tea Company and its farmers will have a meeting before the end of next month to discuss and consider embracing green energy in its two factories at Kaptumo and Siret in Nandi County,” Mr Tuwei said, adding that this will benefit farmers.

Directors at Chebut KTDA tea factory in Kapsabet said they support government efforts to protect forest cover and will hold meetings to discuss the effects of global climate change and how farmers can benefit from green energy in tea processing.